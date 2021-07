It’s a busy news day for COVID-19-related stories. Read on for more. Pfizer to Request EUA for COVID-19 for Kids Age 5-11 by Fall. Alejandra Gurtman, vice president of vaccine clinical research and development for Pfizer recently said that the company expects to request emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 by September or October. It has been granted EUA for people 12 years and older.