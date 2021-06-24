Update: Fourth of July Fireworks Show passes first COVID-19 evaluation

WENATCHEE — The Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Walla Walla Point Park has passed its first local COVID-19 evaluation and is good to go for the moment, according to the Wenatchee Valley 4th's Facebook page.

Large, outdoor events expected to draw more than 1,000 participants will be evaluated based on COVID-19 metrics drafted by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and local healthcare partners. Evaluations take place at 10 and five days before the event.

Chelan and Douglas COVID-19 conditions will be evaluated once more on June 29 before the event. If something changes, organizers for the Fourth of July festivities will make changes.

Fourth of July festivities return to Wenatchee Valley — if region passes new, local COVID-19 metrics

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley’s biggest outdoor events are back, but their arrival is met with new, locally drafted COVID-19 metrics that could put a stop to things if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse.

Organizers of the Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Walla Walla Point Park will be waiting as their first local COVID-19 metric evaluation approaches this Friday.

These metrics would be evaluated at 10 days and then five days before any large, outdoor events, according to the health district.

Last year, Walla Walla Point Park was closed to the public for the Fourth of July fireworks show, and people were encouraged to watch the yearly fireworks show from their cars or elsewhere.

But if everything goes smoothly at the upcoming evaluations, people will be able to go to the park this year to enjoy the event’s fireworks, beer garden, music and food vendors, said Shiloh Burgess, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director.

(Find the latest updates on the event at wenatcheevalleyfourth.com.)

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, a four-year lead partner in the Fourth of July celebration, approached the Chelan-Douglas Health District looking for guidance and metrics to follow in planning this event, Burgess said.

“We want this to be a safe and celebratory event for all of our valley,” Burgess said. “We are acutely aware of the impact that fireworks have on our quality of life, hopefully preventing fires from happening. So we’re now acutely aware of how gatherings can impact our quality of life depending on what the infection rate is.”

The state plans on fully reopening at the latest on June 30 or earlier if 70% of people 16 and older initiate vaccinations in the state, according to the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan.

Despite this, the health district can cancel large outdoor events, according to a document presented at a Chelan-Douglas Health District meeting on Monday.

The district’s health officer will judge the risk of COVID-19 transmission and severe disease with an eye on hospital capacity.

For large outdoor events to go without a hitch, the Chelan-Douglas County area would need to see:

Fewer than 60 new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period

Lower than 10% positive COVID-19 tests over seven days

Fewer than 10 critical COVID-19 patients at Central Washington Hospital

Moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 would account for less than 10% of hospital occupancy

If the area fails any single metrics, the health officer would review local COVID-19 trends to decide whether to cancel the event. At two failed metrics, the health officer would recommend the board of health cancels the event.

As of June 21, COVID-19 cases in the Chelan-Douglas county area have broken through the 60-case threshold with 63 new cases over the last seven days, according to data from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

At Central Washington Hospital, five people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with one person in the Intensive Care Unit as of June 23.

These COVID-19 metrics are intended for outdoor events expected to draw more than 1,000 people from the community and elsewhere, not private events like weddings, said Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the health district, in an email.

The health district drafted these metrics with input from local healthcare providers, including healthcare professionals who have been working to keep the sickest COVID patients alive at Central Washington Hospital, Butler said.