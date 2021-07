BOSTON (CBS) — The Providence Bruins need a new head coach. Jay Leach is leaving the Bruins organization for an NHL gig, joining Dave Hakstol’s new staff in Seattle. The 41-year-old Leach had manned the bench for the Baby B’s for the last four seasons, posting an impressive 136-77-16 record since taking over. He attended Providence College and played for both the Providence and Boston Bruins during his career, while also spending time with the Lightning, Devils, Canadiens and Sharks organizations after being drafted by the Coyotes in 1998. He spent most of his 12-year career in the AHL, playing in 499 games at that level.