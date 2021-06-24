Re: I actually own that lol, small world.

There are a few scenarios that make the most sense when it comes to the overall construction of this place, which is impressive really but is still enough to raise one’s eyebrows. One is that the guy that did all this lives alone and doesn’t have anyone that’s going to tell him that he’s wasting his time and space when it comes to constructing this insane amount of detail between the Star Trek and Doctor Who features. The second is that the guy has a very understanding partner/spouse/roommate that also enjoys Star Trek and Doctor Who and doesn’t mind giving up all the space needed for these features. Third is that the guy has a home that wasn’t in use that he could do this with. It’s a bit difficult to think about all the money and time that had to go into this project to make it look so great, but thinking that there was space that could be used for it is even harder to believe, but obviously it was possible. Trying to think of the time and effort it took to put all the materials together, to get everything to look just right, and to program the many different devices to operate as they do is mind-boggling, but there’s no doubt that it’s a little more simplistic than it looks probably, since the bigger the effect, the more likely it is that the builder cut a few corners and that there are a few tricks being used to create the effect.