Purdue Basketball Announces 2021-22 Nonconference Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program announced 10 opponents on its nonconference schedule Thursday morning. Eight of those programs posted winning records whole four ranked in the top 75 of the NCAA NET rankings.

In each of the last three seasons, the Boilermakers' strength of schedule has ranked in the top 20 in the country. The unofficial start to Purdue's season is scheduled for Nov. 4 against the University of Indianapolis for an exhibition game at Mackey Arena.

Here's a look at the nonconference matchups for the upcoming season:

DateOpponent2020-21 RecordNETKenPom

Nov. 4

Indianapolis (Exhibition)

11-12

---

---

Nov. 9

Bellarmine

14-8

172

167

Nov. 12

Indiana State

15-10

120

119

Nov. 16

Wright State

18-6

75

73

Nov. 20

North Carolina

18-11

39

34

Nov. 21

Villanova

18-7

11

12

OR

Tennessee

18-9

19

28

Nov. 26

Omaha

5-20

322

300

Dec. 12

North Carolina State

14-11

73

71

Dec. 18

Butler

10-15

124

120

Dec. 20

Incarnate Word

5-14

331

343

Dec. 29

Nocholls

18-7

185

196

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE TO PLAY NC STATE: Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The team was scheduled to play in the event in 2020 before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PURDUE TO PLAY NORTH CAROLINA: Purdue joins North Carolina, Villanova and Tennessee in a stacked field for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Boilermakers will play the Tar Heels on Nov. 20.

E'TWAUN MORE IN THE PLAYOFFS: Former Purdue star E'Twaun Moore recorded two points, five rebounds and three assists for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

IVEY, FURST FINALISTS FOR USA U-19 TEAM: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst are among 17 finalists for the USA U-19 team. The 12-man roster for the FIBA U-19 World Cup will be announced before June 28.

PURDUE ALUMNI MAKE THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Purdue's alumni basketball team, the Men of Mackey, were accepted into The Basketball Tournament's 64-team field on Monday. The team will compete in the single-elimination tournament for a chance to win $1 million.

