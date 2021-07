Class of 2022 UNC basketball commit Seth Trimble says that comfort played a huge part in his decision, noting that he ‘fit right in’ during his visit to Chapel Hill. Seth Trimble committed to the University of North Carolina last week, giving first-year head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels their second commitment from the class of 2022. Trimble, who joined 3-star center Will Shaver as current members of the Tar Heels’ two-man class, gives the program its future point guard and a likely starter for multiple seasons to come.