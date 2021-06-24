Renowned Merrie Monarch Festival Returns to the Stage this July in Hilo
… since kumu hula Meleana Manuel and her hālau have danced together in person. On this chilly Tuesday night in March, though, Manuel’s haumāna (students) reunite in an empty restaurant parking lot in Volcano to rehearse for the much-anticipated return of the Merrie Monarch Festival. The reunion will be momentous for another reason: For the first time, Hālau Hula Ke ‘Olu Makani O Mauna Loa will grace the stage at Hilo’s hallowed Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium. It’s been a long time coming.www.honolulumagazine.com
Comments / 0