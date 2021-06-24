Trevion Williams Announces Return to Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams announced Thursday he will return to Purdue basketball for his senior season after withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft.

"I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks," Williams said. "The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible."

Williams was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's top center. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The 6-foot-10 center recorded 11 double-doubles and his six games registering 20 points and 10 rebounds were the third-most nationally for a major-college player. Williams became just the ninth Big Ten player to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game in the last 30 years. He was one of six players nationally this year to reach those marks.

He finished his junior season with 967 career points, 630 rebounds and 126 assists and is one of six current players in the country to have at least 900 points, 600 rebounds and 125 assists through their junior season. Williams and West Virginia's Derek Culver are the only high-major players on that list.

"Trevion used this process to become a better basketball player and will hopefully use the feedback he gained in talking with NBA teams," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Trevion has put in a lot of time on getting his body right and working on his game. He will obviously have a big role for us next season."

With Williams returning, the Boilermakers return all five starters from last year's 18-10 season. The team earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

