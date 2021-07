Coronation Street spoilers to follow. Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has confirmed that her character Fiz Stape is set to get a new love interest in the coming weeks. Fiz has had a rough time of it lately in regards to romance, what with long-term partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) leaving her for Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) and recently announcing that he's expecting a baby with her, too.