Barton County, KS

KRUG: Fluids important to manage heat, humidity safely

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 18 days ago
The weather is hot and harvest is in full swing. That can only mean one thing: Fair Time is here. Don’t let the heat keep you from enjoying some of the activities scheduled during the next few weeks, at both the Barton and Ellis County Fairs. There are several things you can do to stay hydrated as the temperature climbs. Drinking at least eight cups of fluid a day is recommended under normal circumstances and more is needed as summer temperatures and humidity rise. Sometimes we forget that 55-75 percent of our body’s weight is water; the brain is 70 percent water; blood is 82 percent water, and the lungs are nearly 90 percent water. Water is also responsible for carrying nutrients and oxygen to cells; cushions organs, tissue, bones and joints; removes waste; and regulates body temperature.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
