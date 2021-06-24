Johnson County Officially Changes Namesake

The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit will be making a stop in Iowa this week, and it's something you won't want to miss. The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was started by the family of a firefighter that lost his life back in 2001. According to the foundation's website, Stephen Siller died "after strapping 60 lbs. of gear to his back and rushing on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers." Stephen is one of the many fallen heroes of the FDNY that are honored at the traveling exhibit, which will make a stop in Jesup July 8th through 10th. It will be featured at Jesup Farmers Day 2021, returning for the first time since 2016.