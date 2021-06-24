NPPD Reports Death of 10-Year-Old Early Thursday

According to a release from the North Platte Police Department, a 10-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in the 700 block of East Phillip. The release from NPPD states that at 11:55 PM on Wednesday night, the North Platte 911 Center received a call regarding a 10-year-old female that was found unresponsive. Officers with the North Platte Police Department responded and immediately began life saving efforts. The North Platte Fire Department arrived shortly after, and continued those efforts. The female was transported to Great Plains Health, where life saving measures continued. Despite the efforts of all involved, the female was pronounced deceased at 1:01 a.m.