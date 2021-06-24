Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

NPPD Reports Death of 10-Year-Old Early Thursday

huskeradio.com
 17 days ago

According to a release from the North Platte Police Department, a 10-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in the 700 block of East Phillip. The release from NPPD states that at 11:55 PM on Wednesday night, the North Platte 911 Center received a call regarding a 10-year-old female that was found unresponsive. Officers with the North Platte Police Department responded and immediately began life saving efforts. The North Platte Fire Department arrived shortly after, and continued those efforts. The female was transported to Great Plains Health, where life saving measures continued. Despite the efforts of all involved, the female was pronounced deceased at 1:01 a.m.

www.huskeradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nppd#Great Plains Health#Lincoln Elementary#Ferpa#Npps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy