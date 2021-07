CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - A historic law that changes the future of college athletics is set to go into effect on Thursday, July 1. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signing a bill into law that will allow college student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness for the first time in their careers. While many are focused on the big name stars who could bring in huge endorsement deals, Illini student-athletes are bringing into focus the multitude of ways that they can benefit from the new law.