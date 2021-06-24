Route 1032 Burtner Road Gas Line Replacement Begins Friday in Harrison Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Burtner Road (Route 1032) in Harrison Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 25 weather permitting. Crews from Shadco for Peoples Natural Gas Company will conduct gas line replacement work on Burtner Road between Adams Street and Cottage Avenue. The work will occur daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, July 30. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.actapgh.org