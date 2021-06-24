Cancel
Charleston, WV

CDC Wraps Investigation Of Kanawha County HIV Crisis

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has wrapped a month-long investigation into the growing HIV crisis in Kanawha County. After the federal health agency called Charleston’s HIV outbreak the “most concerning in the nation” this year, it offered to help. That came in the form of an Epi-Aid, a short-term but highly involved assessment and assistance. The CDC spent four weeks in June in the capital city to figure out what more local and state health officials can do to slow the spread of HIV.

www.wvpublic.org
