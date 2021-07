Looking at today's 'anything goes' approach to style, you might be forgiven for looking back wistfully to a more regimented time when dress codes were adhered to with rigour. "Mr Truman Capote requests the pleasure of your company at the black-and-white dance," read the waspish social commentator's invite for his era-defining black-and-white ball in 1966. The men were to wear black tie and black masks, the women a black or white dress with white masks and fans. No room for interpretation or making a blunder.