Reno, NV

Updates on full in-person operations on July 1

UNR NevadaNews
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your continued support of our Wolf Pack. I hope this message finds you, your family and friends safe and healthy. Since March 2020, when the University first mobilized in response to COVID-19, the operations of our University have never ceased. This has been due to the effort put forth by every person at our institution. We all need to be extremely proud of this work, while acknowledging that it hasn’t been easy. We have reached a more optimistic time now because of your continued work, and the many sacrifices the Wolf Pack Family has made to position us for continued success.

