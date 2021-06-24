Cancel
Public Safety

Andrii Kolpakov, who supervised hackers for FIN7, sentenced to 7 years in prison

By Jeff Stone
cyberscoop.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. court on Thursday sentenced Andrii Kolpakov, a Ukrainian national, to seven years in prison for his role in the FIN7 gang. Kolpakov, 33, functioned as a supervisor for a small team of hackers who between 2016 and 2018 breached victims including Chipotle, Red Robin, Arby’s and other U.S. corporations. Victims experienced “enormous” losses, according to the Justice Department, that by some estimates have exceeded $1 billion.

