Andrii Kolpakov, who supervised hackers for FIN7, sentenced to 7 years in prison

An Indiana woman charged for her role in the 6 January insurrection has evaded jail time after pleading guilty, saying she was “ashamed” of the violence on the day.Anna Morgan Lloyd, 49, of Indiana, pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol, a misdemeanor, on Wednesday.She was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution, avoiding jail time.Prosecutors noted she was not violent during the riots, that her presence in the Capitol was not...