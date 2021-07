NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, starting in the East Coast through the West Coast. SUIC Midas Touch will offer advanced merchants services and products to these PSP's and e-commerce companies. The opening of the New York branch is going to fast-track the expansion to critical markets all over the 50 states and will drive this effort with multiple contracts for smart PSP and E-Commerce programs and solutions.