‘Star Wars: Andor’ Filming in Derbyshire, England, New Pictures Reveal

By Miguel Fernandez
starwarsnewsnet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another set location for Andor was revealed. The upcoming Star Wars show for Disney Plus has been shooting all over the U.K. for the past seven months, but they really seem to have upped their game these past few weeks. Earlier this week we saw more pictures from the set at Cruachan, but apparently, that is not the only one right now, as the disused Derbyshire quarry is also being used at this moment for the show.

