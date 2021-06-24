‘Star Wars: Andor’ Filming in Derbyshire, England, New Pictures Reveal

Build-A-Bear Workshop is traveling to the far reaches of the galaxy as they reveal not one but two new Star Wars plushes. The Jawa and the Loth Cat are getting the stuffed animal treatment giving fans some iconic Star Wars creatures. The Jawa has been popular since A New Hope and even return in The Mandalorian as the Offworld Jawa. This plush feature that cut bear appearance but will have a 5 in 1 soundbox showcasing some iconic phrases from the film. The Jaws will also come with a blaster accessor to help him track down and droid for savage and protect your Star Wars collection.