China’s DiDi to list on New York Stock Exchange

Erasca Inc. disclosed Monday that it has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based pre-revenue, clinical-stage precision oncology company could be valued up to $1.84 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $280.0 million in the IPO, as it is offering 17.5 million shares and the IPO is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company is expected to have 114.9 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ERAS." J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are the underwriters of the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $101.7 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.0 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has ticked 0.1% lower over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has rallied 11.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.