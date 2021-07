When former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams walked away from the game of football in the prime of his career, you’d be hard pressed to find a single Miami Dolphins fan that didn’t resent the decision from Williams to leave the team. But in the years that have passed, including after Williams’ strong return with Miami and well into his retirement, there’s become a much deeper understanding of Williams as a person — the struggles with mental health he wrestled with during his playing career and the ways in which Williams attempted to cope with his social anxiety disorder.