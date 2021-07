Speculation and questions surround McKenzie Milton as he looks to take over the starting QB spot for FSU. And rightfully so, he suffered a knee injury that almost cost him his lower leg. However, doctors and physical trainers have approved his rehab and he has been given the green-light to participate in practice and games. While it is incredible Milton has managed to get back to where he can play, even he has admitted that it's doubtful he'll ever be anywhere close to 100% again.