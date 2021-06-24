Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Saban's salary from state money is only $100K of his $7M. He has that ...

By HowieT3 Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

State portion so that the president of Bama can fire him in a situation where the AD refuses to do so. I believe just about every state school does this. I always laugh at these muckraking stories that talk about who is the highest paid person in a state government and they cite football coaches. In a number of cases it's doctors at med schools that have endowed chairs that give them $X from the state and considerably more than $X from the endowment.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#State Government#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee Statewccbcharlotte.com

Tennessee State Freshman Hercy Miller Signs Endorsement Deal For $2M; His Coach Will Make A $200,000 Salary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper has issued an executive order that sets standards for college and university policies on athletes who may receive payments tied to their celebrity status. Cooper’s order prevents athletes from engaging in name, image, likeness (NIL) deals with companies that are “antithetical to the values of the institution or that association with the product or brand may negatively impact the image of the institution.” And, schools may limit athletes from “compensation regarding name, image, and likeness of a student-athlete during official team activities or institution-sponsored events.”
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Picking SEC Football Champion Is Not Difficult

The Southeastern Conference hosts its annual Media Days in Hoover next week, July 19-22. Among the duties expected of the media is to vote on an All-SEC team and to pick the order of finish in the SEC East and West and a conference champion. And there will be all...
NFLTuscaloosa News

Kirby Smart beat Nick Saban in the Transfer Challenge. Will it matter on the football field? | Toppmeyer

Kirby Smart beat Nick Saban in something. No, it will not disrupt Saban's undefeated record against his former assistants. Offseason triumphs don't officially count. But within the SEC, Smart's Georgia Bulldogs won the 2021 Transfer Challenge, the inaugural great plunder amid the NCAA’s new transfer landscape that allows immediate eligibility for first-time transfers.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

What George Fitzpatrick’s commitment means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program’s 2022 recruiting class has a singular focus from an offensive standpoint over the next six months. The Buckeyes located a potential generational quarterback, two tight ends, four receivers, and a running back before July hit, leaving them plenty of time for the class’ most important position. They need offensive, a lot of them. In George Fitzpatrick of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, they’ve found their second.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on addition of LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal

Dare Rosenthal has officially signed with Kentucky, UK announced Friday. The news comes after the LSU transfer announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday. “We are excited to welcome Dare to our team,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a school release. “He has SEC experience and is a tremendous talent. He will be a great addition to the Big Blue Wall.”
College Sports247Sports

Predicting SEC East Football Finish

It’s getting to that time of year when I’ll be expected to make a prediction about the upcoming 2021 football season, including both national and Southeastern Conference races. I realize at the same time I rely too much of the Almost Perfect Picks Department to select SEC games, and the Nerds are on their annual six-month vacation.
Alabama StatePosted by
UPI News

Five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander chooses Alabama football over Clemson

July 8 (UPI) -- Five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program Thursday. Alexander, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, committed to the Crimson Tide over the Clemson Tigers and a host of other schools. The Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) product also considered Georgia and UCF, among others.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Pro Football Focus ranks every projected starting SEC QB

Pro Football Focus is back with another list that will have many scratching their heads trying to figure out what is going on. The outlet has ranked every quarterback they project to start this fall and among the 130 teams mentioned, only Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler was given an “elite” grade heading into the 2021 season.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Phil Steele sees Texas A&M as SEC's biggest College Football Playoff threat after Alabama, Georgia

In the SEC, Alabama has annually been a top dog during head coach Nick Saban's reign, with Georgia chief among a few threats to the Crimson Tide's conference dominance and College Football Playoff contention. However, according to national college football preview magazine writer Phil Steele, Texas A&M is 'Bama's biggest SEC threat as a Playoff contender entering the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy