Saban's salary from state money is only $100K of his $7M. He has that ...
State portion so that the president of Bama can fire him in a situation where the AD refuses to do so. I believe just about every state school does this. I always laugh at these muckraking stories that talk about who is the highest paid person in a state government and they cite football coaches. In a number of cases it's doctors at med schools that have endowed chairs that give them $X from the state and considerably more than $X from the endowment.virginia.sportswar.com