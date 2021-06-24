Which is exactly why....

People confuse “intrinsic value” with “price” most of the time. Financial history is full of periods when asset groups (tulips, metals, railroads, dotcom etc etc) explode in value only to crash to reality. There are tons of very smart people who believe in cryptos and just as many very smart ones do not. My main problem with it is the prediction fiat currencies fail and cryptos become a “global currency”. If we ever as a world gets to the point major national currencies begin to fail (no, I’m not talking Venezuela, Zimbabwe etc), the debate over cryptos will be irrelevant as my belief is national militaries will be doing their thing at that point (global panic/unrest). We’ve seen this already in every single nation that has ever had a serious currency crisis. So, if it really can’t replace national currencies, then isn’t it really simply a money order with a floating value that can be used for speculation?