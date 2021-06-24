Cancel
Which is exactly why....

By The Hook Joined:
sportswar.com
 19 days ago

A separate commercial entity that just licenses the University's brand makes so much sense. It divorces the University from so many problems like this one, but keeps the revenue stream flowing. I suspect athletic schollies are dead.

virginia.sportswar.com

#University
Sciencesportswar.com

This. Mech E and Programming skills first. Aero classes second.

Grandson can still get the sexy Aerospace degree (my son did), but he needs to have a focus area that expands beyond the civil aviation and space flight industry (since 95% of the jobs in those relatively minor industries don't even require Aerospace coursework like fluid mechanics and orbital dynamics).
Economysportswar.com

As Gooch said, Aerospace is big company oriented, so if he's interested in

This environment, add the business minor program such as offered at UVA. I am biased because I taught in that program in retirement and it will help balance the technical needs with an understanding of what is important in the business world of large technical projects and large companies. Aerospace...
Carssportswar.com

Interesting issue….

I haven’t finished reading everything, but the "EV 1000" article was particularly interesting because I like to get off the boring Interstate and use other routes, and access to charging stations is one of the biggest concerns I’d have. I hope not to be in the car market for quite some time, of course, aside from maybe selling my RX-7!
Economysportswar.com

Very few EVs sold get any tax incentive

Those incentives expired years ago for GM and Tesla which sell the majority of EVs. The EV tax credit is likely to get extended. Still, that is a drop in the bucket relative to the amount of money we spend on subsidies for the oil and gas industry (not to mention prior bailout of ICE manufacturers 13 years ago)
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) will post $715.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.21 million and the highest is $718.60 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $638.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “
Lifestyleblooloop.com

WhiteWater’s Vantage platform chosen for Atlantis Dubai

WhiteWater, a leading waterpark manufacturer, has provided its Vantage platform to Atlantis Dubai, in order to enhance the guest experience at its Aquaventure water park. This partnership will enable the operator to deliver a personalised and frictionless experience to visitors. Aquaventure is the world’s largest water park and was in...
Fortune

REvil ransomware websites go offline, and no one is sure exactly why

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. All of the known websites associated with the hacking group REvil have gone offline on the Dark Web—four days after President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.
Real Estatesportswar.com

A lot of storage sheds are leased. The seller is the counter party on the

Lease. He’s on the hook. They get repossessed pretty easily. I’d call the bluff. The lease company has a lien on it. Something not owned by the seller can’t convey. At a minimum have him ask for a copy of the shed lease contract. It will detail provisions under a sale of the property it sits on. Most of these shed lease contracts are almost identical baring some state provisions. But think of it like a car on a property that has a bank loan or lease. It can’t convey with the property as the seller doesn’t have title to it. The leases on the sheds are secured by the shed. They have a Serial number on them.
Real Estatesportswar.com

Call it a SHE Shed

Your buddy should threaten to make a complaint to the State Real Estate -- jdkhokie 07/13/2021 1:00PM. Out of town attorney for one. Secondly, real estate board. This totally is -- UsherDog2008 07/13/2021 04:58AM. A lot of storage sheds are leased. The seller is the counter party on the --...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Aerospace & Defensesportswar.com

Yes. And let me add, hack Putin's bank account now.

The Air Force Is Going to Navigate Jets Using Earth’s Magnetic Field -- EDGEMAN 07/11/2021 08:18AM. I never thought that would ever be an option, much less the accuracy... -- EDGEMAN 07/11/2021 2:39PM. Hopefully, that plan includes disabling our opponents satellites the moment -- Hoakie82 07/11/2021 1:38PM. Yes. And let...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin in the coming days: I would not be surprised if Bitcoin…

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager is due to release a large amount of BTC after a six-month lock-up period. Several speculations are being made around this event, one of them being that the GBTC unlock may effect price volatility in Bitcoin markets in the coming weeks.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Charlotte, NCsportswar.com

First all the bankers came- now the rest of the crazies

Just more proof that everybody wants to come to Charlotte - -- PhotoHokieNC 07/11/2021 08:14AM. First all the bankers came- now the rest of the crazies ** -- bigbadbird 07/11/2021 10:26AM. [Creepy voice] Yeah, that's right, it starts with the bankers ** -- TomTurkey 07/11/2021 4:38PM. You must log in...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
MarketsValueWalk

What Exactly Bitcoin Is And What Is Its Value

People confuse “intrinsic value” with “price” most of the time. Financial history is full of periods when asset groups (tulips, metals, railroads, dotcom etc etc) explode in value only to crash to reality. There are tons of very smart people who believe in cryptos and just as many very smart ones do not. My main problem with it is the prediction fiat currencies fail and cryptos become a “global currency”. If we ever as a world gets to the point major national currencies begin to fail (no, I’m not talking Venezuela, Zimbabwe etc), the debate over cryptos will be irrelevant as my belief is national militaries will be doing their thing at that point (global panic/unrest). We’ve seen this already in every single nation that has ever had a serious currency crisis. So, if it really can’t replace national currencies, then isn’t it really simply a money order with a floating value that can be used for speculation?

