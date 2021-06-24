Multiple Agencies Respond to Well Leak South of DeQuincy

Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 assisted Ward 6 Fire with a reported gas leak at a well site in the 4800 blk of Edgerly Rd South of DeQuincy about 5:30 yesterday afternoon. There was a failure on the wellhead and high pressure natural gas, salt water, and oil distillate was being discharged. An immediate isolation distance of 330 ft. in all directions was established while the notification process was completed. At approximately 7:30 pm changes in weather conditions required a larger isolation distance and 3 residential structures were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Contract crews were schedule to arrive this morning to evaluate the best methods to control the release. Other agencies assisting include, Houston River FD, DeQuincy FD, LSP Emergency Services Unit, and DEQ.