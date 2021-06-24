Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Clair County, AL

St. Clair County receives grant to retrofit arena for pandemic response

Anniston Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODENVILLE — St. Clair County has received a $1 million grant to improve the county arena for use as a vaccination and testing facility. According to a news release, the award is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Odenville, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Saint Clair County, AL
Government
County
Saint Clair County, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retrofit#Pandemics#Infrastructure#Ema#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid Testing
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy