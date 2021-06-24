St. Clair County receives grant to retrofit arena for pandemic response
ODENVILLE — St. Clair County has received a $1 million grant to improve the county arena for use as a vaccination and testing facility. According to a news release, the award is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program was administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.www.annistonstar.com
