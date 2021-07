NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, is introducing its auto generated campaign wrap-up reports - AdWrap. The insights and inferences help advertisers understand where they should be directing their Ad spend and help drive the vision of a true Self Serve Platform. With the shift in the way media agencies and advertisers operate, it has become prudent to focus not only on impression-based reporting but also to use artificial intelligence to understand insights and actionable items.