Nashville, TN

TRILUNA – A new Vision of Wellness!

citycurrent.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Ashley Brooke James and Elizabeth Moore, who are friends, business partners and co-founders of TRILUNA, a non-diet, pro-donut, anti-racist community wellness company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. During the interview, Ashley and Elizabeth share their stories of what led them to team up and start TRILUNA, how they have become a local leader in solving how wellness and community can live in harmony, and their efforts leading workshops, hosting festivals, speaking at conferences and coordinating panels on everything from diversity and inclusion to meditation for stress management. They also highlight the Mind Body Magic Festival taking place in the Fall, how the community can get involved and more. There’s even a fun discussion about what type of donut Jeremy would be, so make sure you watch the whole interview!

