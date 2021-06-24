Chicago aldermen send Lightfoot letter asking her to follow City Council rules after heated meeting
CHICAGO - On Thursday, 22 members of the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking her to "honor and consistently follow" the body's rules of order. The letter was sent to Lightfoot after a heated meeting Wednesday that ended abruptly, delaying the confirmation of Lightfoot's nominee for chief legal officer and a controversial vote to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive.www.fox32chicago.com