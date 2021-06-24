Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago aldermen send Lightfoot letter asking her to follow City Council rules after heated meeting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - On Thursday, 22 members of the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking her to "honor and consistently follow" the body's rules of order. The letter was sent to Lightfoot after a heated meeting Wednesday that ended abruptly, delaying the confirmation of Lightfoot's nominee for chief legal officer and a controversial vote to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive.

www.fox32chicago.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Coleman
Person
Maria Hadden
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Anthony Beale
Person
Silvana Tabares
Person
Anthony Napolitano
Person
Roberto Maldonado
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Person
Jeanette Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#The Chicago City Council#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy