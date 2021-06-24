Spring Grove shooters place fifth at state

The Spring Grove trap-shooting team finished fifth among 67 Class 1A varsity teams at the Minnesota Clay Target Association championships at Alexandria on June 14. With a team score of 463, the Lions were only eight birds behind champion Groves Academy (St. Louis Park). The top five individual scores were used to tabulate the team score. Garrison Van Minsel was the team’s top gun, connecting with 94 flying clay targets (out of 100). Xander Lewis and Tristan Hammel each hit 93 birds while Ashlyn Hammel scored 92. Camron Kraus and Carson Gerard each blew apart 91 clays.