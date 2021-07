Pet care has become one of the most lucrative industries in the world, especially in developed countries. Based on many different research studies, people now prefer to have an animal companion more than a human one, as you can see here. It does not mean that these people do not want to interact with other people anymore, but the constant companion of another species is much more preferred. It is especially true for those who prefer dogs, as they are considered to be the ultimate companion an animal lover could ever find.