Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A Low Omega-3 Index Is Just as Strong a Predictor of Early Death as Smoking

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: People with lower EPA and DHA in red blood cell membranes, which correlates to lower scores on the Omega-3 index, were found to have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and ultimately a decrease in lifespan compared to those who scored higher on the omega-3 index. Source: FARI. A...

neurosciencenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega 3#Cohort Study#Framingham#Cvd#The Framingham Risk Score#Tc#Dha#Rbc Epa#The Heart And Soul Study#Americans#Fa#Fcns#Iafns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
EPA
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Meta-analysis finds that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes

For decades, there has been great interest in whether omega-3 fatty acids can lower rates of cardiovascular events. In 2018, results from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl-Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed that a high dose of a purified ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in patients at elevated cardiac risk significantly reduced cardiovascular events. Results from the trial led to US. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency approval of the prescription drug icosapent ethyl for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides, as well as updates to worldwide guidelines. But prior and subsequent studies of omega-3 fatty acid supplements that combine EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have had mixed results. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and elsewhere conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 38 randomized controlled trials of omega-3 fatty acids. Overall, they found that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes. Results, now published in eClinical Medicine, showed a significantly greater reduction in cardiovascular risk in studies of EPA alone rather than EPA+DHA supplements.
Mental Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Low levels of omega-3 associated with higher risk of psychosis

Because depression appears less common in nations where people eat large amounts of fish, scientists have looked into whether fish oils may play a role in mood disorders over the years. Two omega-3 fatty acids —eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) —are thought to have the most potential to benefit people with mood disorders.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Study Details Prediabetes, MACE Link

Patients with prediabetes are at significantly higher risk of major cardiovascular events than those who have never had high blood sugar. Study findings show prediabetes, rather than a benign condition to be monitored with a watchful eye, is a dangerous one to be prevented. Patients with prediabetes were significantly more...
HealthNewswise

Heart risk 'calculators' overlook increased risk for people of South Asian ancestry

Newswise — DALLAS, July 12, 2021 -- People of South Asian ancestry have more than double the risk of developing heart disease compared to people of European ancestry, yet clinical risk assessment calculators used to guide decisions about preventing or treating heart disease may fail to account for the increased risk, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Abiraterone/Prednisone Combo Linked With Improvements in Fatigue and QoL, But Worsening Metabolic Changes

Abiraterone acetate plus prednisone should be considered as the first treatment choice for patients with newly diagnosed metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer if fatigue is a concern. Abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) plus prednisone should be considered as the first treatment choice for patients with newly diagnosed metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) if...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
WorkoutsWebMD

5-Minute Breathing Exercises Can Lower BP, Heart Attack Risk

July 8, 2021 -- The demands of daily life often hinder people from getting enough physical exercise. But according to a new study, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises, 6 days a week, to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. The study, published June 29 in...
FitnessNews-Medical.net

High omega 3 diet associated with reduction of headaches

Eating a diet rich in omega 3 (n-3) fatty acids reduces the frequency of headaches compared with a diet with normal intake of omega 3 and omega 6 (n-6) fatty acids, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Modern industrialized diets tend to be low in omega 3 fatty...
DietsEurekAlert

Diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids may help reduce headaches

Eating a diet rich in omega 3 (n-3) fatty acids reduces the frequency of headaches compared with a diet with normal intake of omega 3 and omega 6 (n-6) fatty acids, finds a study published by The BMJ today. Modern industrialised diets tend to be low in omega 3 fatty...
FitnessScience Focus

A diet rich in omega-3 could reduce migraines

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids could reduce migraines, a small study suggests. Researchers found that a diet high in omega-3 – which can be found in supplements and oily fish – could slash persistent headaches by two to four per month. According to the NHS, a healthy, balanced...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

10 Cheap Ways to Lower Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, and Prevent Heart Disease

The term “heart disease” encompasses a wide range of ailments, which are aggravated by high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as stiff or clogged arteries. And though there are many doctor-prescribed ways to lower heart disease risk, they can be expensive, invasive, and time consuming. Instead, try these research-backed tips to reverse heart disease that’ll lower your risk without costing a bundle.
Public HealthCircleville Herald

COVID health orders have been lifted — focus on brain health

COLUMBUS — Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

The omega-3 fatty acid that improves heart health

In 2018, a study found that a high dose of an omega-3 fatty acid given to patients with an elevated cardiac risk significantly reduced cardiovascular events. Findings from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl–Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This helped the prescription drug icosapent get approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides. However, subsequent studies of supplements that combine purified ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have had mixed results.
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acids Cuts Migraines in Adults

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Interventions that increase dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with or without a decrease in linoleic acid, alter bioactive mediators that are implicated in migraine and reduce headaches, but they do not improve headache-related quality of life, according to a study published online June 30 in The BMJ.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Cordycepin attenuates high-fat diet-induced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cordycepin attenuates high-fat diet-induced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease via down-regulation of lipid metabolism and inflammatory responses. Cordycepin (CRD), an adenosine analog derived from traditional Chinese medicine, is an active component in Cordyceps militaris. It has been shown to have many protective effects during liver injury and ameliorate liver disease progression, but little is known about its effect on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This study aims to explore the effects of CRD on obesity-induced NAFLD. In this experiment, C57BL/6 J mice were randomly assigned into normal control group (NC), high fat diet group (HFD) and HFD + CRD group for 8 weeks. The body weights were recorded weekly, at the end of the experiments, the liver and serum samples were collected. We found that CRD administration reduced body weight and decreased the weight of adipose and liver, and CRD relieved liver injure through diminishing of histopathological changes and decreasing serum levels of AST, ALT, TG, TC, LDL-C and increased the level of HDL-C. Furthermore, treatment with CRD significantly alleviated expression of inflammatory factors (TNF-α, IL-6 and Il-1β) and macrophage markers (MCP1, MIP2, mKC and VCAM1). On the other hand,compared with HFD group, the CRD treated group markedly down-regulated relative proteins of lipid anabolism (SREBP1-c, ACC, SCD-1, LXRα and CD36) and up-regulated relative proteins of β-oxidation (p-AMPK, AMPK, CPT-1 and PPARα). In summary, our results suggest that CRD can be a potential therapeutic agent in the prevention and treatment of NAFLD, which may be closely related to its effect on lipid metabolism and inflammatory responses.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

The efficacy of black chokeberry fruits against cardiovascular diseases.

The Efficacy of Black Chokeberry Fruits against Cardiovascular Diseases. Kamila Kasprzak-Drozd, Tomasz Oniszczuk, Jakub Soja, Marek Gancarz, Karolina Wojtunik-Kulesza, Ewa Markut-Miotła, Anna Oniszczuk. Article Affiliation:. Kamila Kasprzak-Drozd. Abstract:. Epidemiological studies have emphasized the association between a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and a lower frequency of occurrence of inflammatory-related...

Comments / 0

Community Policy