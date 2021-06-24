Cancel
Microsoft unveils Windows 11 — Here are the key takeaways

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft revealed Windows 11, the company's newest operating software. This comes almost six years after the tech company announced Windows 10, its most widely used OS. CNBC's Jordan Novet explains what it could mean for your PC.

