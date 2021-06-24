Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

MUSC Health continues expansion with planned purchase of Columbia, Camden hospitals

By Jessica Holdman, Seanna Adcox, MK Wildeman The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — MUSC Health University Medical Center is expected to purchase Providence Health's Columbia hospitals as well as other Midlands medical centers. The board of South Carolina's second-largest hospital system will vote June 25 on an agreement to purchase the hospitals owned by the Tennessee-based, for-profit LifePoint Health, according to several state lawmakers. This includes Providence's two Columbia hospitals, KershawHealth in Camden and an emergency room in Fairfield County, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith told The Post and Courier.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, SC
Columbia, SC
Health
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Mullins, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#Community Hospitals#Prisma Health#Providence Health#Lifepoint Health#Kershawhealth#House Ways And Means#The Post And Courier#Lexington Medical Center#Usc Board Of Trustees#State#Republican#D Columbia#Greenville Health System#Palmetto Health#Community Health Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy