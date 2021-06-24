MUSC Health continues expansion with planned purchase of Columbia, Camden hospitals
COLUMBIA — MUSC Health University Medical Center is expected to purchase Providence Health's Columbia hospitals as well as other Midlands medical centers. The board of South Carolina's second-largest hospital system will vote June 25 on an agreement to purchase the hospitals owned by the Tennessee-based, for-profit LifePoint Health, according to several state lawmakers. This includes Providence's two Columbia hospitals, KershawHealth in Camden and an emergency room in Fairfield County, House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith told The Post and Courier.www.postandcourier.com
