Ole Miss target Davison Igbinosun has a decision date

By David Johnson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould Ole Miss fans circle July 3, on their calendars as possibly something more than the eve of Independence Day? Maybe. That is when one of the Rebels top targets in the 2022 class will make his own declaration of independence of sorts. Davis Igbinosun, a three-star corner back out of Union (N.J.) High School will announce where he plans to play his college football. The Rebels are major players for the New Jersey product, along with Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Duke and Tennessee.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

