Ole Miss target Davison Igbinosun has a decision date
Should Ole Miss fans circle July 3, on their calendars as possibly something more than the eve of Independence Day? Maybe. That is when one of the Rebels top targets in the 2022 class will make his own declaration of independence of sorts. Davis Igbinosun, a three-star corner back out of Union (N.J.) High School will announce where he plans to play his college football. The Rebels are major players for the New Jersey product, along with Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Duke and Tennessee.247sports.com