Construction jobs in May lag pre-pandemic peak in 42 states; AGC issues new Inflation Alert

Seasonally adjusted construction employment in May trailed the February 2020 level in 42 states and the District of Columbia and exceeded it in 8 states, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday. (February 2020 was the month in which employment peaked nationally before plunging during widespread shutdowns in March and April 2020.) Texas lost the most construction jobs since February 2020 (-49,100 jobs or -6.3%), followed by New York (-45,200, -11%), California (-30,400, -3.4%), Louisiana (-20,700, 15%), and New Jersey (-16,600, -10%). Wyoming recorded the largest percentage loss (-15%, -3,500 jobs), followed by Louisiana, New York, and New Jersey. Utah added the most jobs (5,000, 4.4%), followed by Idaho (3,400, 6.2%), South Dakota (1,200, 5%), South Carolina (1,100 1.0%), and Washington (1,000, 0.5%). Idaho added the highest percentage, followed by South Dakota, Utah, Rhode Island (2.5%, 500), and South Carolina. For the month, construction employment declined in 40 states and D.C, increased in 8 states, and held steady in Utah and Colorado. Florida added the most construction jobs from April to May (3,700, 0.7%), followed by Michigan (1,600, 0.9%), Minnesota (1,200, 1.0%), Oklahoma (1,000, 1.3%), and Oregon (900, 0.8%). Oklahoma had the largest monthly percentage increase, followed by Minnesota, Michigan, Oregon, and Florida. New York lost the most construction jobs for the month (-5,900, -1.6%), followed by Illinois (-5,600, -2.5%), Georgia (-2,700, -1.3%), and Washington (-2,600, -1.2%). Vermont had the largest percentage loss (-4.0%, -600 jobs), followed by Maine (-3.6%, -1,100 jobs) and Delaware (-3.0%, -700). (BLS reports combined totals for mining, logging, and construction in D.C., Delaware and Hawaii. Because there are few, if any, mining and logging jobs in these locations, AGC treats the levels and changes as solely construction employment.)