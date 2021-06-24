Lena Dunham To Direct Lily Collins In A Live-Action ‘Polly Pocket’ Movie At MGM

There are times when one has to wonder if people are getting bored or they think that they’re being innovative in some special way. Jerry Seinfeld is a favorite comedian of many people, but not everyone, and that’s alright. It’s also fine that apparently we’ll be seeing a movie based on Pop Tarts that will be titled Unfrosted, though there’s no set date on when this will release yet, so we’ll have to wait for that particular detail. But is anyone else wondering just how many different things in life we’ll be seeing come to the big or small screen at some point? It’s true, there are plenty of things that we take for granted that would be interesting to learn more about, but perhaps a documentary would be the better way to go with some of them. At this time it would appear that we’re waiting on several movies based on games, one UNO that’s supposed to be a type of heist movie, and one on Risk, which would actually make a little more sense. But a movie based around Pop Tarts makes a person wonder if eventually we’re going to see one on Toaster Strudel as well, or perhaps a movie based around a popular breakfast serial.