Finlandia Alumni Board raises $15,000 for student textbooks

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board heard appeals regarding the band program at the high school and junior high during its June 21 meeting. Kaitlyn Braun, a junior at Gentry High School, addressed the board, saying the band program was without an instructor much of last year and did not travel and participate in competitions or performances. She said the band received no musical instruction, had no performances, and no musical education or guidance, and did not play at graduation. She said she was not alone in her frustration. Students have quit the band, and she said the band's future is in question.