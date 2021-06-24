Finlandia Alumni Board raises $15,000 for student textbooks
The Finlandia Alumni Board (FAB) started Giving Day in 2019 determined to give back to current students in the way of textbook awards. Recipients receive a gift certificate to North Wind Books in the amount of $250 to help offset the rising cost of textbooks. 35 students received textbook awards in 2019, with almost $9,000 raised. In 2020, Giving Day was repurposed to assist the university in its Safe Open plan, with money raised going toward baseline testing, PPE and other necessary equipment to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Giving Day 2021 marks a special day for Finlandia students, who are once again afforded the opportunity to receive this support through textbook awards.www.finlandia.edu
