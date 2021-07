Will Season 3 of Manifest be available on Netflix? Where Can I Watch the Final Episode of the Series?. The mystery surrounding Manifest has piqued the interest of television viewers across the country. Montego Air Flight 828, a plane that vanishes with all of its passengers, is the subject of NBC’s thriller. Except that the plane never vanishes from the passengers’ view; they simply experience a few minutes of turbulence. When Flight 828 arrives in New York, the passengers discover that they have all been absent for the past five years. The travelers did not get older throughout that period, but the rest of the world did.