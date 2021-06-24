How do Michiganders feel about wood-based energy?

Reproductive traits are important for farm profitability because failure to reproduce is the primary reason for culling animals. Study objectives were to estimate genetic parameters and evaluate the trends for reproductive traits. Age at first calving (AFC), gestation length (GL), postpartum interval to pregnancy (PPIP), calving interval (CI) and calving ease score (CE) were recorded. A total of 38,906 records were available from 2426 buffalo cows. There was evaluation of genetic parameters using three models. The first model was applied to the first three parities fitting animal as a random effect. There was also a repeatability model utilized where data from all parities were evaluated to estimate heritability and repeatability. There was also a bivariate model to estimate genetic correlations between reproductive traits. Heritability estimates ranged from 0.0001 to 0.12 for PPIP and CE, respectively. Repeatability estimates were low to moderate ranging from 0.13 to 0.38 for PPIP and GL, respectively. There were close genetic correlations of 0.99 and – 0.93 between PPIP-CI and GL-CE, respectively. Genetic correlations between the other reproductive traits were low to moderate. Genetic trends for all reproductive traits were negative with and of a small magnitude, and regression coefficients were significant only for AFC and PPIP. The results from the current study supported the urgent need, not only for genetic or genomic selection improvement programs, but also for improving the farm management practices for reproductive traits in Egyptian buffalo.