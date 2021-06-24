Cancel
Mental Health

What No One Tells You About Memory Problems

By April Davila
Thought Catalog
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a big fear of losing my memory. I don’t want to make excuses. Yes, I survived a coma. I still managed to pass college. It was almost a blur—there was lots of crying and ADHD symptoms. Moments where I would repeat the same 5 lines in an essay I wrote because I couldn’t get my mind to quiet as I wrote. I would also write in 24-point font because I figured I could see the writing in the correct order that way. It didn’t help. I would also get lost in the tail of a “q” and suddenly see the letters around it flipping and falling off the screen. My mind would race and I would place my index fingers in my ears to block out the hum of the computer and the tapping of the keyboard.

TV & VideosHealthline

9 Common Dream Images and What They’re Trying to Tell You

You’ve probably heard that sleep is essential. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults 18 and older get at least 7 hours of sleep each night, and for good reason. The CDC points out that a good night’s sleep could reduce your risk for:. A lesser cited...
Mental HealthThrive Global

When Emotional Pain Manifests Physically: Alleviating Distress

Stephen* has a chronic illness that has affected him since the age of six. Over the years, he’s learned a number of coping techniques to help him manage the constant medical care, and any mini or major crises that may come up along the way. When he feels stressed or upset, the care his illness requires increases dramatically.
Cincinnati, IAWQAD

YOUR HEALTH: Stimulate your depression

CINCINNATI — As many as 30% of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works. It's even tougher for the seven percent of all American adults who have at least one episode of major depression each year, that's a depression that lasts two weeks or longer.
Healthspring.org.uk

What Your Sleep Reveals About Your Personality

Those who prefer to be up early have a certain personality type. People who are ‘larks’ — preferring to rise early and get to bed early — are more conscientious, research finds. Conscientious people are systematic and dutiful and are more likely to follow through on their plans than their...
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Healthcrossroadstoday.com

What your urine color can tell you

A: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

If You Can Walk This Far, You May Live Longer, Says Science

A new study published in JAMA, which focused on those who suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD), revealed that higher-speed walking, rather than slower speed walking, was associated with assuaging the pain and negative symptoms associated with PAD after a full year of testing. To accurately gauge the efficacy of the different types of walking workouts? The scientists bookended the study with a single task: The Six-Minute Walking Test.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Doing This Exercise 3 Times a Week Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

We all know that exercise is important to keeping your body in top shape, especially as you age. But mounting research shows that breaking a sweat can be beneficial for more than just your heart health. In fact, a study has found that doing one simple exercise just three times a week can drastically reduce your risk of dementia. Read on to see what kind of workout you might want to work into your routine.
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...

