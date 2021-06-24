What No One Tells You About Memory Problems

I have a big fear of losing my memory. I don’t want to make excuses. Yes, I survived a coma. I still managed to pass college. It was almost a blur—there was lots of crying and ADHD symptoms. Moments where I would repeat the same 5 lines in an essay I wrote because I couldn’t get my mind to quiet as I wrote. I would also write in 24-point font because I figured I could see the writing in the correct order that way. It didn’t help. I would also get lost in the tail of a “q” and suddenly see the letters around it flipping and falling off the screen. My mind would race and I would place my index fingers in my ears to block out the hum of the computer and the tapping of the keyboard.