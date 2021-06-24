Fast & Furious 9 Ticket Sales Are Fandango’s Biggest in 2021
Fast & Furious 9’s box office prospects are looking good ahead of this weekend’s debut, with Fandango declaring it the biggest pre-seller of 2021. Just days before its United States debut, Fast & Furious 9‘s early ticket sales are the biggest in 2021 so far. After being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, F9 is finally poised to roar into theaters. The Justin Lin-directed film is notable for its place as the biggest movie this year to roll out without the backing of a streaming release. The early prospects for Fast & Furious 9 are looking good, particularly since it has become a success internationally. Already, the movie has amassed a worldwide total of $292.4 million, which puts it second only to Godzilla vs. Kong in terms of 2021 Hollywood releases.districtchronicles.com