Fast & Furious 9 Ticket Sales Are Fandango’s Biggest in 2021

Vin Diesel spoke out on Dom Toretto’s journey through the Fast & Furious franchise to F9. It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first installment, but that’s an absolute fact. The series star spoke to Digital Spy about the long road to where The Fast Saga is now. If you go back to the first installment there’s no question that the franchise has evolved a lot over that time frame. These used to be movies about car heists, but now they’ve blossomed into full-blown action vehicles about family and loyalty. It’s a wondrous turn that Diesel is absolutely aware of. You can see the tight-knit nature of everyone involved when they have interviews or behind-the-scenes footage make it out. The series main figure has already been hyping those final installments, and fans are eager to see where its all headed. Check out what he had to say down below.