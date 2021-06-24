Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fast & Furious 9 Ticket Sales Are Fandango’s Biggest in 2021

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast & Furious 9’s box office prospects are looking good ahead of this weekend’s debut, with Fandango declaring it the biggest pre-seller of 2021. Just days before its United States debut, Fast & Furious 9‘s early ticket sales are the biggest in 2021 so far. After being delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, F9 is finally poised to roar into theaters. The Justin Lin-directed film is notable for its place as the biggest movie this year to roll out without the backing of a streaming release. The early prospects for Fast & Furious 9 are looking good, particularly since it has become a success internationally. Already, the movie has amassed a worldwide total of $292.4 million, which puts it second only to Godzilla vs. Kong in terms of 2021 Hollywood releases.

districtchronicles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Fast Furious 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Fast & Furious Races Past X-Men as 5th Biggest Franchise in Box Office History

The Fast & Furious franchise has just crossed a huge milestone at the box office, cementing its place in the cinematic history books. Thanks to the performance of F9 both in the U.S. and overseas, it has officially become the fifth highest-grossing franchise ever. The X-Men movies had previously held that position. But Dominic Toretto and the Fast Family have managed to overtake Charles Xavier and his fellow mutants.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Advance Ticket Sales Are Highest Year To Date For Fandango

If you're wondering how Marvel is faring at the box office in the post-pandemic world: Black Widow is currently generating the highest year-to-date ticket sales on Fandango. It's an indicator that crowds are indeed ready to head out in droves back to theaters to see Black Widow - something that Marvel Studios, Disney, and theater chains everywhere really want to hear right about now. It's an especially good sign considering that Black Widow is also being offered on the Disney+ Premium Access service as a home viewing option on release day; fans seem to be clearly leaning more toward the theatrical option.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Action in F9 is Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious series continues with the new film F9. Many of the cast members from the previous films return to their roles, and new characters continue to be introduced. The film begins with a flashback to a stock car race. One of the drivers is Jack Toretto, father of Dominic and Jakob Toretto. The teenage boys are a part of their father’s crew. During the race tragedy strikes and Jack is killed in a fiery crash. This leads to a rift between the brothers.
Movies/Film

The Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Will Begin Filming Next Year, and “There’s a Lot More to Come” Regarding Justice For Han

With F9 in the rearview mirror, fans are already looking ahead to the future of the Fast and Furious franchise – especially after this latest movie left us with such a tantalizing mid-credits scene. Star/producer Vin Diesel, director Justin Lin, and actor Sung Kang, who plays Han in the franchise, have offered a few teases about what to expect as the franchise rolls toward its grand conclusion, and you can read their latest quotes below. Light spoilers for F9 ahead.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record

Even with an option to watch “Black Widow” at home, audiences went to the movie theater in pandemic record numbers this weekend to catch the first Marvel movie released in two years. The Walt Disney Co. said Sunday the superhero pic generated an estimated $80 million in ticket sales in...
Universal City, CAkfrxfm.com

‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff in the Works

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t going anywhere after news came out...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 gets India release date

Vin Diesel and John Cena’s much-awaited film Fast & Furious 9 will be released in India on 5 August in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.The action-adventure was originally intended for release last May and teased at the 2020 Super Bowl, but was delayed due to the pandemic.The film had its world premiere in South Korea on 19 May after which it hit theatres across the globe on 25 June. The movie is a follow-up to 2017’s Fast & Furious 8 and is directed by Justin Lin.The cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Cardi B,...
MoviesCollider

‘Black Widow’ Made $60 Million on Disney+ in First Weekend, Says Disney

Well, the numbers are in for the debut weekend of Marvel Studios' Black Widow - and it won, big time. According to the Walt Disney Company, this film was a powerhouse at the box office raking in over $215 million globally. It was an especially big hit with American audiences to the tune of $80 million in ticket sales, and achieved nearly identical success overseas with a tidy $78 million dollar profit by the end of the weekend. Adding to that number is a reported $60 million from people who watched it on Disney+ Premier Access.
MoviesCollider

'Black Widow' Pulls in $80 Million for Biggest Box Office Weekend in Over a Year

The unfortunate but necessary closures and restrictions imposed on movie theaters during 2020 were devastating for the entertainment industry. But now that restrictions are being lifted and businesses are starting to open up, the classic movie theater experience is beginning to make a comeback. Over this past weekend, the premiere of Marvel's Black Widow was the standout winner, raking in over $80 million from theater ticket sales alone. So far, its weekend debut has blown other hits like Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and even powerhouse action franchises like F9 out of the water.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Black Widow’ Opens with $215 Million Global Total Including Disney+ Premier Access and Box Office

After experiencing delays for over a year, the highly anticipated stand-alone film that finally gives Natasha Romanoff her own spotlight has released with great success in its first weekend. Marvel‘s Black Widow debuted both in theaters and with Premier Access on Disney+, and has already surpassed the $215 million mark since screenings began on Thursday night. Of that $215 million, $80 million came from domestic theatrical ticket sales, $60 million from Disney+, and $78 million from international ticket sales.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Best Movies And Shows This Week – Top 33 Ranked!

A new week is right here and meaning a ton of new movies and shows are being added to Netflix. There are a lot of great things coming this week! Whether you’re searching for girls assassins (who isn’t?), a new season of a preferred Netflix authentic, or the ultimate film within the Fear Street trilogy, Netflix has one thing for everybody.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Black Widow has been a big hit on Disney Plus

Black Widow is the first Marvel movie to debut on Disney Plus the same day it hit theaters, and based on financial figures Disney released on Sunday, the movie has been very successful on the streaming service in its first weekend, where it is available as a Premier Access title. According to Deadline, the movie has earned $60 million in sales on Disney Plus, which isn’t far behind the $80 million it earned in domestic box office sales and the $78 million it earned internationally.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Vin Diesel Speaks Out on Dom's Fast & Furious Journey

Vin Diesel spoke out on Dom Toretto’s journey through the Fast & Furious franchise to F9. It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first installment, but that’s an absolute fact. The series star spoke to Digital Spy about the long road to where The Fast Saga is now. If you go back to the first installment there’s no question that the franchise has evolved a lot over that time frame. These used to be movies about car heists, but now they’ve blossomed into full-blown action vehicles about family and loyalty. It’s a wondrous turn that Diesel is absolutely aware of. You can see the tight-knit nature of everyone involved when they have interviews or behind-the-scenes footage make it out. The series main figure has already been hyping those final installments, and fans are eager to see where its all headed. Check out what he had to say down below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy