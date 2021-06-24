Cancel
Cassidy, Cortez Masto Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Expand Peer Counseling

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) introduced the Promoting Effective and Empowering Recovery Services (PEERS) in Medicare Act of 2021 to expand access to peer support services for mental health and substance use disorders. The legislation would ensure that primary care physicians can bill peer support treatment to Medicare to make this service more accessible.

