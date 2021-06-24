Cassidy, Cortez Masto Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Expand Peer Counseling

“We can end the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health and get help to those who need it,” stated Senator Portantino. “As schools transition back to in person learning, teachers are bound to be faced with behavioral health challenges resulting from the emotional impact of the pandemic on their students. Unrecognized, untreated or late treated mental illness elevates the risk of mental health crises such as suicide and self-injury, diminishes prospects for recovery and can contribute to substance abuse and other negative coping behaviors. We want to make sure we are not neglecting these critical issues and giving our kids the help they need.”