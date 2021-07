FedEx appears to be growing its North Texas distribution footprint, according to plans submitted to the state. According to plans, the company is taking the entire Building D2 at Carter Distribution Center in south Fort Worth. The 186,577-square-foot speculative warehouse is located at 1901 Joel East Road and was sold last year to New Jersey-based PGIM Real Estate, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU). FedEx could occupy the new warehouse by the end of the year.