Dallas, TX

Integrity Marketing Group’s decision to relocate to Fountain Place driven by expansion needs

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 19 days ago
Integrity Marketing Group wants to grow taller rather than wider. The health and life insurance distributor is relocating from Cypress Waters to downtown Dallas with an approximately 100,000-square-foot new office lease at Fountain Place. Bryan Adams, co-founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group, said the company decided to relocate in part because it is expanding rapidly and wants to concentrate that growth in one campus rather than across multiple buildings.

denton.bubblelife.com

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

