Oakland-Texas Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 17 days ago

Athletics first. Mark Canha flies out to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Matt Chapman singles to right center field. Matt Olson singles to right field. Matt Chapman to third. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep right field. Matt Olson to third. Matt Chapman scores. Chad Pinder grounds out to third base, Andy Ibanez to Nate Lowe. Ramon Laureano to third. Matt Olson scores. Jed Lowrie singles to right center field. Ramon Laureano scores. Elvis Andrus lines out to left field to Eli White.

