Oakland-Texas Runs

BOSTON (AP) -- When Red Sox manager Alex Cora made Kike Hernandez his leadoff hitter, he had one goal in mind: "Instant offense." "That's what we're looking for: For him to hunt fastballs and do damage," Cora said on Friday night after Hernandez led off Boston's first with a home run and sparked the Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. "That's what he's been doing the last two homestands."