FBI Feared PA Would Try to Seize “Hijacked” Gold

Police seized 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a Denver hotel room Friday night, Denver7 reports. Three men and one woman were arrested. Police acted on information provided by a hotel employee. Authorities feared that the suspects had motives similar to the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting that occurred on an overlooking balcony, as the Denver hotel had a similar overlooking balcony. A suspect posted on Facebook prior to their arrest, saying they wanted to "go out in a big way". FBI officials don't believe the weapons were to be used in any motives in connection with Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities which will be hosted at Denver's Coors Field from July 11-13."We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time," according to a statement from the FBI.