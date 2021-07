Why are neon tetras so smart? They live in schools!. The neon tetra (Paracheirodon innesi) is a freshwater fish species of the characidae family of the order Characiformes. Its only natural habitat is in blackwater and clearwater streams in South America's Amazon basin near Brazil, Peru, and Colombia. Its light coloration makes it visible in dark blackwater lakes, and is also one of the main reasons for its popularity among freshwater fish hobbyists. They are little fish with a blue stripe and are similar to the cardinal tetra. Much like goldfish, these high quality shoaling fish are common sights among live plants in hobbyist aquariums. Let's a learn a little more about this little minnow.