Texas State

North Texas clinic owner named NATA president

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
DFW Community News
 19 days ago
The National Athletic Trainers' Association welcomed a North Texas clinic owner as its president during its virtual symposia this week. Kathy Dieringer will serve a three-year term as president, the Dallas-based association announced during the NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo held June 22-24. Dieringer has 30 years of sports medicine experience and succeeds outgoing president Tory Lindley.

Dallas, TX
